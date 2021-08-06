Details/Takeaway: Following the successful release of his third studio album, staying true to his melody and rhythmic sound, Kizz Daniel delivers a love song for the summer.
On his new single, Kizz Daniel reaffirms that 'black men' don't 'Lie'
The chorus is as catchy as it gets and is an instant sell, giving its replay value.
“I wrote this song in response to an experience I had at that time. I wanted her to know that my love was true and I had nothing but good intentions for her” Kizz Daniel said about what inspired him to write the song.
Artist: Kizz Daniel
Song Title: Lie
Genre: Afro-pop
Album: TBD
Date of release: August 6, 2021
Label: Flyboy/EMPIRE
Producer: TBA
Video Director: TBD
