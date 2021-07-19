Kay Kay got money on his 'Medulla,' and is steadily making his way to the top

Kay Kay is a singer, songwriter who prides himself among the new wave of genre-bending music acts whose sounds look to transform and reshape music in Nigeria and beyond. A vibrant young lad from Lagos — a city that houses a myriad of versatile music artistes who strive fervently to earn their seats in mainstream Nigerian music.

In September 2020, as the joy of every budding music artist, the youngster was ecstatic to finally let out his first ever project, his debut EP, “Playtime Is Over”. It was definitely much to the delight of these fans when the nonpareil entertainer announced the release of the EP, an artistic project that features six tunes, some of which have featured in notable playlists curated by music streaming giants, Apple Music, Spotify, Audiomack and others.

Quite notable works in Playtime Is Over, were, 456 — a song which features fellow budding musician, Victony shows Kay Kay’s love angle as he professes his need for companionship — and Look at You, the most popular song on the EP, a chill tune that paints the picture of quintessential young bloods who wants nothing more than to be successful in their grind and have a chill lifestyle.

A little over five months following its release, his debut project, “Playtime Is Over” hit a whopping One Million Streams, showing an impressive increase in his fan base who constantly watch out for his new releases and desire for his music: “Unmatched lyrical dexterity fused with rhythmical articulation… makes Kayode.”

He most definitely won’t fail in this regard of putting out new music as this year, 2021, he’s released two impressive tunes, Grindin’ Freestyle and Money On My Medulla (MOMM), the latter being his latest and has steady been making waves, Hitting over 150,000 streams in less than 3 weeks of it’s release. Money on my Medulla is a groovy reminder to always secure the bag.

A dynamic and energetic Afro-Trap fusion to infuse chasing the bag in your bloodstream Stream Money on my Medulla Here Kayode has been consistent in his music career, His Instagram page with tens of thousands of followers, features a number of short creative videos which displays his musical prowess and is so much to the liking of his followers as is proved in their fire emojis and positivity in the comment section.