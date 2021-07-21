RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Fireboy releases new single, 'Peru'

Authors:

Motolani Alake

Inspired by Peruzzi, the song cries for a Peruzzi or Wande Coal feature.

Nigerian singer Fireboy DML [Instagram/FireBoyDML]

Details/Takeaway: After releasing another video from his album, 'Apollo,' Fireboy returns with another single as he gears up for yet another body of work - his third in three years. The song charts his growth as he experiment with foul language and vulgarity.

Recommended articles

Inspired by Peruzzi, the song cries for a Peruzzi or Wande Coal feature.

Artist: Fireboy

Song Title: Peru

Genre: Afro-pop

Album: TBD

Date of release: July 20, 2021

Label: YBNL/EMPIRE

Producer: TBA

Video Director: TBD

You can listen to the song below;

Fireboy DML - Peru

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Here are the top 50 Nigerian songs of 2021: Omah Lay's 'Understand' debuts at No. 1

Fireboy releases new single, 'Peru'

Wizkid's 'Essence' rises to No. 72 on the Billboard Hot 100

Showmax opens BBNaija up to Nigerians at home and in the UK

12 highly-rated shows to watch on Showmax this Sallah break

'You need therapy' - Zlatan tells video vixen Bolanle's estranged husband

BBNaija's Nengi spoils herself with a Range Rover worth N37M

Tunde Kelani's 'Ayinla' grosses over N70 Million in box office

Watch the first teaser for Anthill studios' 'Progressive Tailors Club'