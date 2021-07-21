Details/Takeaway: After releasing another video from his album, 'Apollo,' Fireboy returns with another single as he gears up for yet another body of work - his third in three years. The song charts his growth as he experiment with foul language and vulgarity.
Fireboy releases new single, 'Peru'
Inspired by Peruzzi, the song cries for a Peruzzi or Wande Coal feature.
Artist: Fireboy
Song Title: Peru
Genre: Afro-pop
Album: TBD
Date of release: July 20, 2021
Label: YBNL/EMPIRE
Producer: TBA
Video Director: TBD
