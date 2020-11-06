Details/Takeaway: In remembrance of the fallen heroes of the Lekki Toll Gate shooting on October 20, 2020, victims of police brutality, talks about a bill regulating the use of social media in Nigeria and the #EndSARS movement, Afro-pop/soul star Chiké protests with the moody '20.10.20 (Wahala Dey),' as a reminder that the elected officials in Nigeria value their respect above the lives of innocent Nigerians.

The emotive number details the events of that fateful day as experienced by young Nigerians and lends his voice to the deliberate twisting of facts by the political elite.

The deliberate naming of the songs by the said date is a means of ensuring it is never forgotten in history and 'Wahala Dey' to remind the youths that we have a lot of problems to tackle and we have only just started.

The single drops after 'If You Nor Love [Remix]' featuring Mayorkun, Dance of The Booless and Boo of The Booless.

Date: November 6, 2020

Song Title: 20.10.20 [Wahala Dey]

Artist: Chike

Genre: Afro-soul, Afro-pop

Producer: TBA

Album: TBA

Video Director: TBA

Label: TBA

You can play the song below;