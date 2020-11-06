Artist: Brymo
Album Title: Libel EP
Genre: Sentimental Ballad, Afropop, Afro-fusion, Afro-soul, Alternative
Date of Release: November 6, 2020
Producers: MikkyMe Joses
Album Art:
Length: 5 songs, 16 minutes
Features: 1- Deborah Prest
Tracklist: TBA
Label: TBA
Singles: 0
Details/Takeaway: The crazy thing is that this EP drops just a few months after Brymo's last album, 'Yellow' - which dropped earlier in 2020. The album seems inspired by allegations of sexual harassment levelled against Brymo by members of the feminist coven earlier in the year.
You can listen to the album HERE.