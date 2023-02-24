ADVERTISEMENT
Stormzy features Rema on 'Hide & Seek' remix

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian superstar and hitmaker Rema has been featured by UK Hip Hop star Stormzy on the Amapiano remix of his hit single, 'Hide & Seek'.

Stormzy, Rema
Artist: Stormzy

Song Title: Hide

Genre: Amapiano

Date of Release: February 24th, 2023

Producers: Finito, Niphkeys

Song Art:

Stormzy feat Rema - 'Hide Seek' remix
Stormzy feat Rema - 'Hide Seek' remix Pulse Nigeria

Length: 3 minute 48 seconds

Features: 1 - Rema

Label: 0207 Def Jam

Details/Takeaway: Rema flaunts his melody molding abilities while Stormzy flows effortlessly over an Amapiano beat for a new single that will connect with listeners across both soundscapes.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

