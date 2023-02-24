Artist: Stormzy
Stormzy features Rema on 'Hide & Seek' remix
Nigerian superstar and hitmaker Rema has been featured by UK Hip Hop star Stormzy on the Amapiano remix of his hit single, 'Hide & Seek'.
Song Title: Hide
Genre: Amapiano
Date of Release: February 24th, 2023
Producers: Finito, Niphkeys
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 3 minute 48 seconds
Features: 1 - Rema
Label: 0207 Def Jam
Details/Takeaway: Rema flaunts his melody molding abilities while Stormzy flows effortlessly over an Amapiano beat for a new single that will connect with listeners across both soundscapes.
