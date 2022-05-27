RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Stefflon Don replies Burna Boy on new single, 'First of All'

Britisj rapper and former Burna Boy's romantic partner releases new single she calls 'First of All' which is her reply to Burna Boy's 'Last Last'.

Artist: Stefflon Don

Song Title: First of All

Genre: Grim

Date of Release: May 27, 2022

Producer: Unknown

Length: 3 minutes 07 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: NONE

Details/Takeaway: The Single is a reply to Burna Boy's 'Last last' and although it lacks coherence or clear message, there might be more to it if listeners listen more closely.

STREAM HERE

