Artist: Stefflon Don
Stefflon Don replies Burna Boy on new single, 'First of All'
Britisj rapper and former Burna Boy's romantic partner releases new single she calls 'First of All' which is her reply to Burna Boy's 'Last Last'.
Song Title: First of All
Genre: Grim
Date of Release: May 27, 2022
Producer: Unknown
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 3 minutes 07 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: NONE
Details/Takeaway: The Single is a reply to Burna Boy's 'Last last' and although it lacks coherence or clear message, there might be more to it if listeners listen more closely.
