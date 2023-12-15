Spyro's chart-topping hit gets soulful makeover with Simi in 'Only Fine Girl Remix'
#FeatureBySpyro
Recommended articles
Produced by Bash, Only fine girl remix seamlessly blends Spyro’s unique storytelling ability with Simi’s soulful vocals resulting in a compelling and memorable sonic masterpiece and offering a fresh perspective to the original piece that resonated with fans globally.
Pulse Nigeria
The song is a celebration of love and positive vibes for everyone and is aimed at the fans connecting with it on a deeper level. Only fine girl remix is out worldwide on all digital streaming platforms.
ADVERTISEMENT
#FeatureBySpyro
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Spyro's chart-topping hit gets soulful makeover with Simi in 'Only Fine Girl Remix'
The star of 'Ada Omo Daddy' Tayo Faniran on what attracted him to the film
Top 10 hottest Nigerian artists of 2023
Yemi Alade returns with new vibrant EP 'MamaPiano'
Chike's 'Egwu' featuring Mohbad is the perfect soundtrack for Detty December
Iyabo Ojo continues vacation amid Naira Marley's libel accusations
Hit making producer Del B partners with Hotkid for new single 'No Pressure'
Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscilla slams Naira Marley over libel accusations
How fans are reacting to 'The Real Housewives of Lagos' Season 2 finale
ADVERTISEMENT