Spyro's chart-topping hit gets soulful makeover with Simi in 'Only Fine Girl Remix'

Produced by Bash, Only fine girl remix seamlessly blends Spyro’s unique storytelling ability with Simi’s soulful vocals resulting in a compelling and memorable sonic masterpiece and offering a fresh perspective to the original piece that resonated with fans globally.

The song is a celebration of love and positive vibes for everyone and is aimed at the fans connecting with it on a deeper level. Only fine girl remix is out worldwide on all digital streaming platforms.

