Spyro teases 'Fine Girl' remix featuring Simi

Adeayo Adebiyi

Spyro excites fans as he teases the remix of his hit single Fine Girl.

On December 12, 2023, Simi took to her X (formally Twitter) to tease the remix of Spyro's Fine Girl on which she appears. The post generated reactions from excited fans whom Spyro has dazzled with his 2023 releases.

The remix set to drop on Friday, December 15, 2023, is set to extend Spyro's electrifying run which saw him recently release the Next Rated EP.

Spyro entered mainstream consciousness with the release of his hit single Billing which enjoyed commercial success. His follow-up single Who's Your Guy resonated with listeners and the Tiwa Savage-assisted remix earns him the 2023 Headies Award for Best Collaboration.

Simi's appearance on Fine Girl remix marks another rare appearance from the star in the year she has only released one single Stranger.

Simi has a track record of shining on her collaborations with male artists as she has delivered hits for several stars including Falz, Adekunle Gold, Ladipoe, Chike, and Seyi Vibez among others.

Fans will be keen to see the award-winning songstress recreate her magic on Spyro's Fine Girl remix.

