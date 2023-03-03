Artist: Spyro
Spyro recruits Tiwa Savage for 'Who Is Your Guy?' remix
Spyro has released the remix of his hit single 'Who Is Your Guy' on which he features Afrobeats royalty Tiwa Savage.
Recommended articles
Song Title: Who Is Your Guy?
Genre: Afropop
ADVERTISEMENT
Date of Release: March 3rd, 2023
Producer: Mr Soul
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT
Length: 3 minute 31 seconds
Features: 1 - Tiwa Savage
Label: Azuri
Details/Takeaway: Spyro taps sensational singer Tiwa Savage who brings her street element to elevate this remix and gives it a spice to propel it to a wider audience.
ADVERTISEMENT
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Singing sensation Guchi returns with new single, 'Relate'
NATIVE Records' Sholz releases 'Cruel Love/Vex' ft. Somadina, TAR1Q, Teezee, OdumoduBlvck, & Candy Bleakz
'That's my brother in Christ' - Ayra Starr clarifies relationship with Rema
Major Lazer recruit Major League DJz & Joeboy for new hit single, 'Designer'
Rexxie & Ajebo Hustlers combine for new Amapiano tune, 'Call My Phone'
Toke Makinwa slams Nigerians who bully online and claim to be different from street thugs
Spyro recruits Tiwa Savage for 'Who Is Your Guy?' remix
Libianca taps Omah Lay & Ayra Starr for 'People' remix
Joeboy's hint at the arrival of a baby sparks excitement among fans
ADVERTISEMENT