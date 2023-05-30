The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Gen Zs are the biggest streamers of Spotify's Mellow Playlists

Adeayo Adebiyi

In the world of music genres and emotions, there exists a unique space for mellow beats, effortlessly transporting us to tranquility and introspection.

Spotify reveals Nigerian Gen Z's unwavering love for mellow music
Spotify reveals Nigerian Gen Z's unwavering love for mellow music

Recommended articles

Among Gen Z listeners in Nigeria, one trend shines brightly—their unwavering love for mellow music. Whether it's the introspective lyrics, delicate instrumentation, or soul-stirring vocal performances, according to a Spotify data, mellow music has become a trusted companion for Gen Z across Africa as they embrace the beauty of vulnerability and emotional depth.

For instance, in Nigeria, Tom Odell's 'Another Love,' a track that delicately weaves a tale of pain and longing, illustrating the struggle to release a love that has faded away is the most listened to mellow song among Gen Zs, along with Billie Eilish's 'Lovely' featuring Khalid.

These standout songs, along with the others, offer a diverse range of introspective and emotive experiences. They touch upon universal themes of love, heartbreak, vulnerability, and self-reflection, making them resonate deeply with Gen Zs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Through their relatable lyrics and melodies, these songs provide a refuge for young listeners, offering solace and understanding amidst the complexities of their own personal journeys.

These tracks have found their home in meticulously curated mellow playlists like Chill Hits, Sad Songs, and Soft Pop Hits among others. These playlists serve as sanctuaries for the wounded hearts seeking solace, reminding them that they are not alone in their struggles.

As for the timing of mellow music consumption, the 18-24 age group tends to seek solace in the mellowness of their favourite tunes during two distinctive periods: at 7:00 PM as they wind down from the day and 11.00PM as they navigate their late night feels.

Below is how Nigerian Gen Zs are consuming mellow music

Top 10 tracks on mellow playlists among Nigerian Gen Zs

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Another Love - Tom Odell
  2. Lovely - Billie Eilish ft. Khalid
  3. Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
  4. Dandelions - Ruth B.
  5. Before You Go - Lewis Capaldi
  6. Arcade - Duncan Laurence
  7. Get You The Moon (feat. Snøw) - Kina, Snøw
  8. You broke me first - Tate McRae
  9. Let Me Down Slowly - Alec Benjamin
  10. Soso - Omah Lay

Top 5 mellow playlists among Nigerian Gen Zs

  • Chill Hits
  • Sad Songs
  • Soft Pop Hits
  • Chill Bops
  • Mellow Bars
Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Mercy Aigbe offers empowering words, prayers for a new Nigeria

Mercy Aigbe offers empowering words, prayers for a new Nigeria

Gen Zs are the biggest streamers of Spotify's Mellow Playlists

Gen Zs are the biggest streamers of Spotify's Mellow Playlists

AY confronts trolls after accepting national award

AY confronts trolls after accepting national award

Wizkid thrills fans with captivating performance in Afronation Miami

Wizkid thrills fans with captivating performance in Afronation Miami

Odumodu Blvck releases 'Dog Eat Dog' remix featuring Santi & Bella Shmurda

Odumodu Blvck releases 'Dog Eat Dog' remix featuring Santi & Bella Shmurda

Nigerian actor Hawwal Ogungbadero, 29 others set Guinness World Record for longest recording session

Nigerian actor Hawwal Ogungbadero, 29 others set Guinness World Record for longest recording session

Burna Boy & Quavo spotted together in a video shoot

Burna Boy & Quavo spotted together in a video shoot

DJ Cuppy shows off her billionaire dad’s Rolls-Royce in Monaco

DJ Cuppy shows off her billionaire dad’s Rolls-Royce in Monaco

South Africa's Nandi Madida is new host of Apple Music Africa Now Radio

South Africa's Nandi Madida is new host of Apple Music Africa Now Radio

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Why is Lil Durk popular in Nigeria?

Why is Lil Durk popular in Nigeria?

Odumodu Blvck turns down request to perform at APC's Renewed Hope Concert

Odumodu Blvck refuses to perform at Tinubu's Renewed Hope concert

Asake announces release date for second album 'Work of Art'

Asake drops new song with Olamide, announces release date for second album

Tekno announces completion of new album

Tekno set to drop new album