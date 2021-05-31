RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Spotify Premium Launches Exciting Offer for Free and First-Time Nigerian Users

Authors:

Motolani Alake

The offer is available for all Nigerians on the Individual Premium plan beginning 26th May through to June 22.

Spotify Premium Launches Exciting Offer for Free and First-Time Nigerian Users. (Spotify)

This is the best times for Nigerian music lovers as Spotify is launching new offers for its free and first-time users to enjoy the benefits of a Premium account.

Recommended articles

Starting from the 26th of May, Spotify Premium is offering three months FREE to eligible free and first time-users for the Individual Premium plan.

Spotify Premium gives subscribers an audio streaming experience with ad-free music listening, and on-demand audio anytime. On Spotify, users get access to more than 70 million tracks and more than 2.6 million podcast titles that include topics such as comedy, society & culture, sports, business and more right at your fingertips.

So, whether you’re listening to your top feel-good songs to chase away those gloomy days, or binging your favourite wellness podcast as you power through a workout, Spotify has got you covered. And for even more endless discovery that makes it easier to find music, listeners can check out their very own personalised playlists like Discover Weekly, Time Capsule and the recently launched Spotify Mixes and more.

Being away from your social circle doesn’t mean you can’t keep up to date with the latest tracks. Spotify offers local, curated playlists that are continuously updated with the newest releases giving you the opportunity to discover new music and artists from Nigeria and the rest of the continent. Some of the playlists that are updated weekly for your enjoyment include African Heat, AmaPiano Grooves, and RADAR Africa.

For all the details, head to Spotify.com/Premium to sign up. And be on the lookout for even more exciting news from Spotify coming up in the next few days!

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How gunmen who killed Jonathan's ex-aide Gulak were gunned down

Buhari and the fear of another coup, war in Nigeria [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Police say Gulak left hotel without security escort

Embarrassing moment when Medikal walked off stage whilst performing at 4Syte Awards (Video)

'Simi gave birth to herself'-Simi and Adekunle Gold stun Twitter as they reveal the face of her look-alike daughter for the first time

Yoruba nation agitators defy FG, reopen Idiroko border forcefully

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

Gunmen kill 1, abduct 200 Islamiyya students in Niger

Regina Daniels' brother clears air over mother's rumoured marriage to a younger lover