Spotify Premium Launches Exciting Offer for Free and First-Time Nigerian Users

Starting from the 26th of May, Spotify Premium is offering three months FREE to eligible free and first time-users for the Individual Premium plan.

Spotify Premium gives subscribers an audio streaming experience with ad-free music listening, and on-demand audio anytime. On Spotify, users get access to more than 70 million tracks and more than 2.6 million podcast titles that include topics such as comedy, society & culture, sports, business and more right at your fingertips.

So, whether you’re listening to your top feel-good songs to chase away those gloomy days, or binging your favourite wellness podcast as you power through a workout, Spotify has got you covered. And for even more endless discovery that makes it easier to find music, listeners can check out their very own personalised playlists like Discover Weekly, Time Capsule and the recently launched Spotify Mixes and more.

Being away from your social circle doesn’t mean you can’t keep up to date with the latest tracks. Spotify offers local, curated playlists that are continuously updated with the newest releases giving you the opportunity to discover new music and artists from Nigeria and the rest of the continent. Some of the playlists that are updated weekly for your enjoyment include African Heat, AmaPiano Grooves, and RADAR Africa.