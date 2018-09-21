Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Music >

Speroachbeatz speaks on making 2face ft Peruzzi Amaka beat

2face Idibia Watch the making of 2baba's 'Amaka' ft Peruzzi by producer, Speroachbeatz

2face Idibia's 'Amaka' is one of the biggest songs for 2018, and the man behind the beat, Speroachbeatz shows Pulse how he made it happen.

  • Published: , Refreshed:

2face Idibia's 'Amaka' featuring Peruzzi caught like wild fire upon its release and producer, SperoachBeatz takes us through the process of making the instrumental.

Back in April, when Davido's 'Assurance' was released, one name that was introduced to many was that of Speroachbeatz, the man responsible for the instrumental.

Speroach has again proved his worth with the infectious production for a contender of 'Song of the Year' in 'Amaka' by the legendary 2face Idibia and DMW's Peruzzi.

play Speroachbeatz in the studios during the making of 'Amaka' (Pulse)

 

In an exclusive interview with Pulse, Obi Prosper popularly known as Speroach took us through the stage by stage process of making the instrumental.

''One day, Peruzzi called me over to meet him at Larry's studio, so I went to Larry Gaaga's studio and I met 2face, that was the first time I was meeting 2face... I wasn't with my laptop, I had no idea what to do, but I just improvised with what was in the studio,'' he says on how he started the beat.

The producer says he knew the song would be a hit record the moment they finished working on it, ''Peruzzi on his own is a vibe, 2baba is a legend, bringing Peruzzi and 2face together, I knew it would be a vibe.'' he says

''My prayer then was that let 2face just release the song,'' he concluded.

Speroach, who also worked alongside Fresh VDM on Davido's 'Nwa Baby' is credited with creating two of the biggest songs in 2018 and he promises that there is more to come.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

Top 3

1 Davido Singer working with Kiss Daniel on new singlebullet
2 New Music Westsyde - 'Kpakujemu' Ft. Olamide, Terri, Bhary Jay & Lytabullet
3 Pulse List Here are the 20 biggest songs of 2018 across Africa (so far)bullet

Related Articles

2face Idibia Why 2baba's 'Amaka' is the best song you will listen to this year
New Video 2baba - Amaka Feat. Peruzzi
Pulse List The Freshman Class - This is Nigeria's Best so far in 2018
NEA 2018 Davido, Wizkid and Tiwa Savage bag nominations at Nigerian Entertainment Awards [See full list]
Pulse Opinion We deserve so much more from Burna Boy's 'Ye' video
2face Idibia Is 2baba the greatest Nigerian artist ever?
Davido DMW artist, Peruzzi, accused by label boss of not abiding by signed contract
Pulse Exclusive Industry Nite, A decade of Nigerian music showcase
Eargasm 2Baba, Waje, DJ Neptune, Classiq turn-up at concert in Kaduna

Music

New Video Orezi - 'Weke'
New Video Yemi Alade - Oh My Gosh
Mayorkun DMW artist announces date for ''Mayor Of Lagos'' 2018 concert
Pulse Music Playlist We bring you 10 new songs you need to listen to this week
X
Advertisement