Speroachbeatz speaks on making 2face ft Peruzzi Amaka beat

2face Idibia's 'Amaka' featuring Peruzzi caught like wild fire upon its release and producer, SperoachBeatz takes us through the process of making the instrumental.

Back in April, when Davido's 'Assurance' was released, one name that was introduced to many was that of Speroachbeatz, the man responsible for the instrumental.

Speroach has again proved his worth with the infectious production for a contender of 'Song of the Year' in 'Amaka' by the legendary 2face Idibia and DMW's Peruzzi.

In an exclusive interview with Pulse, Obi Prosper popularly known as Speroach took us through the stage by stage process of making the instrumental.

''One day, Peruzzi called me over to meet him at Larry's studio, so I went to Larry Gaaga's studio and I met 2face, that was the first time I was meeting 2face... I wasn't with my laptop, I had no idea what to do, but I just improvised with what was in the studio,'' he says on how he started the beat.

The producer says he knew the song would be a hit record the moment they finished working on it, ''Peruzzi on his own is a vibe, 2baba is a legend, bringing Peruzzi and 2face together, I knew it would be a vibe.'' he says

''My prayer then was that let 2face just release the song,'' he concluded.