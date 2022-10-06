RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

South African R&B sensation Elaine named Spotify EQUAL Africa Artist for October

Adeayo Adebiyi

Days after celebrating the fourth anniversary of her debut extended play (EP) 'Elements', South African singer Elaine, has been selected by global streaming giant Spotify to join the EQUAL Africa programme aimed at spotlighting female artists across the continent.

Elaine

The programme extends resources and opportunities to women artists, amplifies their music, and exposes their music to a global listenership through EQUAL Africa and, EQUAL Global playlists.

“RADAR Africa Alumni Elaine is one of the talented female artists from Africa who are making notable inroads across the continent, and around the world. As an artist who is steadily building an audience as a global recording company signee, we are glad to have her join the EQUAL programme and we are happy to be able to provide her with valuable resources, tools and support that we hope will further bolster her career,” says Spotify’s head of music for sub-Saharan Africa, Phiona Okumu.

Elaine’s entry into the music industry was through her 2019 soulful RnB track, 'You’re The One' off the 'Elements' EP. Elaine manages to captivate listeners with her sultry voice while also relating stories that transcend beyond the South African borders.

Released while she was studying law at the University of Witwatersrand, Elaine’s debut offering went on to become a multi-platinum record seller.

"My biggest motivator has been watching women flourish, in a world full of standards and expectations that are meant to limit and box them in. We carry the culture and play a huge role in transforming the way music is received and consumed. It feels great to be a woman and it feels great to be in this industry. Moreover, I’m grateful to the EQUAL Africa program for amplifying the voices of game-changing African women." says Elaine.

Elaine’s new single 'Deja Vu' features on the EQUAL Africa playlist.

Adeayo Adebiyi

