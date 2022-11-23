RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Soundz releases video for his viral hit song, 'Attention'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Rising sensation Soundz has released the visuals for his viral single 'Attention'.

Artist: Soundz

Song Title: Attention

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: November 23rd, 2022

Video Director: Pink

Length: 2 minutes 48 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: AfroNext Ent LLC

Details/Takeaway: The love-crazy anthem 'Attention' is taken from Soundz’s six-track 2022 EP, In The Rough, and it describes the overwhelming affection partners have for their significant others. The song has accumulated over four million streams across streaming platforms.

Despite being a relative newcomer to the Afrobeats scene, Soundz has established himself as one of the hottest next-rated Afrobeats stars. The Nigerian artist, songwriter, and producer has collaborated with and received co-signs from artists like Teni The Entertainer and YKB. He also appeared on the lead single from Ejoya's Class of '21, a compilation known for platforming up-and-coming artists like Grammy Award nominees BNXN and Telz.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

