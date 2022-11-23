Soundz releases video for his viral hit song, 'Attention'

Details/Takeaway: The love-crazy anthem 'Attention' is taken from Soundz’s six-track 2022 EP, In The Rough, and it describes the overwhelming affection partners have for their significant others. The song has accumulated over four million streams across streaming platforms.

Despite being a relative newcomer to the Afrobeats scene, Soundz has established himself as one of the hottest next-rated Afrobeats stars. The Nigerian artist, songwriter, and producer has collaborated with and received co-signs from artists like Teni The Entertainer and YKB. He also appeared on the lead single from Ejoya's Class of '21, a compilation known for platforming up-and-coming artists like Grammy Award nominees BNXN and Telz.