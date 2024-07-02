ADVERTISEMENT
Rema continues to generate reactions with his artistry as he teases new song

Adeayo Adebiyi

Rema has again generated reactions on social media with the teaser of an unreleased single that further suggests that the award-winning star is entering a new era in his career.

On July 1, 2024, Rema teased the upbeat single produced by P.Prime which carries a hybrid of Afrobeats and Rock music.

The snippet had a vibrant chorus with the lyrics "March am" being a recurring part of the chorus as Rema boasts about his fleet of luxury cars.

The snippet follows his earlier teaser the chest-thumping 'Hehehe' which he recently performed at a concert in Germany.

After a quiet start to the year, Rema has kicked off 2024 with the release of his new single 'Benin Boys in collaboration with Shallipopi. The single debuted at NO. 1 at TurnTable Top 100 which earned both artists their third NO. 1 on the chart.

Rema appears set for a strong second half of the year as his teasers continue to set the mood for the next stage of his career which appears to be a more flambouyant, confident, and experimental version of the superstar.

Rema's more flambouyant and confident music comes off the back of a historic 2023 when his hit single 'Calm Down' became the first Afrobeats song with 1 billion Spotify streams.

The dark imagery behind the videos also reflects the artistry he showcased both in the music video for his 2023 releases 'DND' and 'Smooth Criminal'. He also showcased the iconography of his Bini heritage in his fashion and set design of his landmark O2 Arena concert in 2023.

