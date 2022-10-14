Artist: Small Doctor
Small Doctor & Mr. Eazi join forces for new single 'See Me'
Nigerian street-pop veteran Small Doctor combines with international Afrobeats sensation Mr. Eazi for a new single called 'See Me'.
Song Title: See Me
Genre: Amapiano
Date of Release: October 14th, 2022
Producer: Krizbeatz
Song Art:
Length: 2 minutes 59 seconds
Features: 1 - Mr. Eazi
Label: EmPawa
Details/Takeaway: Small Doctor and Mr. Eazi are two unique artists who use distinct writing and catchy melodic sequences to captivate listeners. On 'See Me', they combine for an Amapiano hit that deploys Yoruba street lingua and a Krizbeats-produced hit.
