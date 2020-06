Artist: Skiibii featuring Reekado Banks

Song Title: Banger

Genre: Afro-pop

Album: TBA

Date of release: June 5, 2020

Label: More Grace Music

Producer: RhymeBamz

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: This is the third song from the Skiibii-Reekado bromance. Hopefully, it's a third hit.

You can listen to the song below;