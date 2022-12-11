Skales, Reekado Banks, DJ Toh Badt, Spinall thrill fans at Spotify’s “2022 Wrapped”.

Michelle Atagana, Spotify’s Head of Public Relations and Communications for Sub-Saharan Africa, in a statement, said that Spotify wrapped up the year in Lagos, with its biggest party in the country yet.

Spotify celebrated the many wins and milestones that took Afrobeats to the world in 2022.

She said on the party night, music was kicked off by DJ Toh Badt who took guests on a trip from Lagos to Jo’burg and back, with a mix of Afrobeats and Amapiano tunes.

She said that multi-hyphenate DJ, Spinall, delivered an amazing set, built around his hit collaborations, including Palazzo, one of the most streamed songs in Nigeria in 2022, according to Spotify’s Wrapped data.

According to her, Nigerian artists, Skales and Reekado Banks also made appearances on the night, much to the excitement of their fans.

“Wrapped is our biggest fun moment of the year, we wanted to celebrate the Afrobeats journey, and the big wins of the past year and we are glad to continue to elevate the experience for artists and fans alike.

“The night’s host was the masterful MC & media personality, Sheye Banks, who broke the ice and kept guests engaged, hyping up the crowd and putting down his best dance moves.

“The night featured a seemingly endless slew of revolving dance sessions, with guests taking the stage to show off their moves and dance to the year’s biggest songs.

“Filled cups and glasses provided fuel for the night, courtesy of Bombay Sapphire.

“Enioluwa, the Gen Z darling and social media influencer, got fans on the purple carpet talking about their 2022 Wrapped insights, uncovering many interesting stories that confirmed Nigerians’ love for their local sounds and artistes,” she said.