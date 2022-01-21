RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Adekunle Gold clashes with 'Bad Boy Deks,' who has no 'Mercy' on new single

Authors:

Motolani Alake

On one part, it's a wish sent to God. But on the other hand, it's a withdrawal of goodwill from detractors, disguised as friends.

Adekunle Gold
Adekunle Gold

Details/Takeaway: With his fourth studio album scheduled to drop on February 4, 2022, the Nigerian star has released his fourth single. It is a nod to his detractors and detraction and uses 'Mercy' as a double-edged sword. On one part, it's a wish sent to God. But on the other hand, it's a withdrawal of goodwill from detractors, disguised as friends.

Recommended articles

Artist: Adekunle Gold

Song Title: Mercy

Genre: Bashment, Afro-pop

Date of Release: January 22, 2021

Label: Platoon

Producer: BlaiseBeatz

Video Director: TBD

Album: Catch Me If You Can

Stream below;

Adekunle Gold - Mercy (Official Audio)

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Adekunle Gold clashes with 'Bad Boy Deks,' who has no 'Mercy' on new single

Adekunle Gold clashes with 'Bad Boy Deks,' who has no 'Mercy' on new single

Wizkid's 'True Love' climbs American charts

Wizkid's 'True Love' climbs American charts

Reality TV star Bisola Aiyeola celebrates 36th birthday with stunning photos

Reality TV star Bisola Aiyeola celebrates 36th birthday with stunning photos

Nike to release a rumoured Afrobeats-themed pair of Jordan sneakers: Good or bad? [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

Nike to release a rumoured Afrobeats-themed pair of Jordan sneakers: Good or bad? [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

Grammy-nominated Somi drops new single from upcoming album 'Zenzile The Reimagining Of Miriam Makeba' ARRIVING IN MARCH

Grammy-nominated Somi drops new single from upcoming album 'Zenzile The Reimagining Of Miriam Makeba' ARRIVING IN MARCH

Annie Idibia drools over hubby 2Face Idibia, describes him as a god

Annie Idibia drools over hubby 2Face Idibia, describes him as a god

Binance becomes official sponsor of Nigerian Idol Season 7

Binance becomes official sponsor of Nigerian Idol Season 7

'Marriage is not a must' - Ubi Franklin tweets about the realities in marriages

'Marriage is not a must' - Ubi Franklin tweets about the realities in marriages

'Building mansions in villages you barely live in is foolishness' -Eucharia Anunobi

'Building mansions in villages you barely live in is foolishness' -Eucharia Anunobi

Trending

'Kogbagidi dey always f*** up' - Portable says, as he splits from benefactor

There is something fishy about Kogbagidi’s reaction to Portable’s mishap. (36NG)

'Nigerians don't put guns to our heads to promote their songs' - Kofi Kinaata

Kofi Kinaata

7 collaborations that we cannot get enough of

Olamide and Phyno are two of the biggest indigenous acts [Instagram/Olamide]

Davido spotted with Olamide in the studio, teases new song with Skiibii

Davido