Details/Takeaway: With his fourth studio album scheduled to drop on February 4, 2022, the Nigerian star has released his fourth single. It is a nod to his detractors and detraction and uses 'Mercy' as a double-edged sword. On one part, it's a wish sent to God. But on the other hand, it's a withdrawal of goodwill from detractors, disguised as friends.
Adekunle Gold clashes with 'Bad Boy Deks,' who has no 'Mercy' on new single
Artist: Adekunle Gold
Song Title: Mercy
Genre: Bashment, Afro-pop
Date of Release: January 22, 2021
Label: Platoon
Producer: BlaiseBeatz
Video Director: TBD
Album: Catch Me If You Can
