Simi reconnects with Falz for new single ‘Borrow Me Your Baby’

Adeayo Adebiyi

Award-winning singer Simi combines with multi-talented rapper Falz on her sun-kissed new single ‘Borrow Me Your Baby’.

Speaking about the collaboration and her enduring chemistry with Falz, Simi said: "It's probably unacceptable to have such great music chemistry with someone and not continue to tap into it. I love creating songs with Falz because we bring out the goofiest sides of each other.”

Falz also shares his excitement to be back in the studio with Simi with whom he has delivered notable gems.

“Super excited to be creating music with Simi again. The magic we make when we come together is crazy. I feel like everyone has lowkey been craving this link-up. Clearly, the best duo that exists aside from rice and stew,” Falz said on 'Borrow Me Your Baby'.

Continuing Simi’s streak, ‘Borrow Me Your Baby’ is her third single of 2024 released ahead of her forthcoming album. It follows the stellar collaboration ‘Men Are Crazy’ with Tiwa Savage which generated massive buzz.

Previous singles include ‘All I Want’ as well as last year’s acclaimed ballad ‘Stranger’, while 2024 has already seen collaborations with Candy Bleakz and Adekunle Gold.

With ‘Borrow Me Your Baby’ Simi’s signature sun-kissed sound continues to go global as she prepares to extend her legacy in Nigerian music with the release of her new album.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria who is passionate about the development and documentation of Nigerian music and pop culture.

