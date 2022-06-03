RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Simi releases new album 'To Be Honest (Tbh)'

Award winning songstress Simi has released her fifth solo project she calls 'To Be Honest' which dropped Friday 3rd June 2022.

Simi - To Be Honest Album Art
Artist: Simi

Album Title: To Be Honest

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: June 3, 2022

Producer: (Track 1, 2, 4, 6, 11) Blaise Beatz, (Track 3, 10) P-Prime, (Track 5) Ozedikus Nwanne, (Track 8) Pheelz.

Length: 31 minutes

Simi - To Be Honest Album Art
Features: 2 - Adekunle Gold, Deja

Label: Studio Brat / Mad Solutions LLC

Details/Takeaway: Simi has built a solid reputation for herself as a songstress with a special voice. Known for her soulful and soothing music, Simi is one of Nigeria's best singers.

Multi-talented, Simi is also a producer and a sound engineer whose production skills is displayed in her artistry. For her latest album 'To Be Honest,' fans should expect top content, rich vocals, and mesh of indigenous sounds with catchy Afrobeats.

