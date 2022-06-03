Artist: Simi
Simi releases new album 'To Be Honest (Tbh)'
Award winning songstress Simi has released her fifth solo project she calls 'To Be Honest' which dropped Friday 3rd June 2022.
Album Title: To Be Honest
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: June 3, 2022
Producer: (Track 1, 2, 4, 6, 11) Blaise Beatz, (Track 3, 10) P-Prime, (Track 5) Ozedikus Nwanne, (Track 8) Pheelz.
Length: 31 minutes
Song Art:
Features: 2 - Adekunle Gold, Deja
Label: Studio Brat / Mad Solutions LLC
Details/Takeaway: Simi has built a solid reputation for herself as a songstress with a special voice. Known for her soulful and soothing music, Simi is one of Nigeria's best singers.
Multi-talented, Simi is also a producer and a sound engineer whose production skills is displayed in her artistry. For her latest album 'To Be Honest,' fans should expect top content, rich vocals, and mesh of indigenous sounds with catchy Afrobeats.
