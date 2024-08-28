Show Dem Camp explains reason behind naming their album 'No Love In Lagos'

In a recent interview on The Ebro Show on Apple Music, SDC shared insights into why they named their album 'No Love In Lagos'.

According to the duo Tec and Ghost, the title reflects the reality of life in Nigeria's economic and entertainment capital Lagos where an everyman-for-himself philosophy is the order of the day.

"Everybody is hustling, and everybody cares for their hustle. It's like 'I'm not collectively looking at anything. I am just trying to get mine," Tec explains.

Released on August 9, 2024, 'No Love In Lagos,' continues SDC's brilliant storytelling that combines with The Cavemen's neo-highlife music and Nsikak's magical strings to make for a captivating album.

With powerhouse features from Obongjayar, Tim Lyre, Moelogo, and Ruti, and helmed by super-producer Spax, No Love in Lagos is a first-of-its-kind collaboration between two duos at the forefront of Nigeria’s alternative scene.

Show Dem Camp have built more than just a music career—they've created a movement. Their Palmwine Festival launched in 2017, is now a cultural phenomenon, bringing together culture propagators like Burna Boy, Tems, and Tay Iwar.