ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Show Dem Camp announces collaborative project with The Cavemen

Adeayo Adebiyi

SDC has announced a collaborative album with The Cavemen.

Show Dem Camp announces collaborative project with The Cavemen
Show Dem Camp announces collaborative project with The Cavemen

Recommended articles

At SDC's Palmwine Fest London, the Cavemen were present to thrill fans with their music.

At the concert which was held at the KOKO Camden on September 17, 2023, SDC announced that they have a collaborative project with The Cavemen. The announcement excited fans of both groups who were dazzled by their brilliant fusion of Highlife.

SDC which comprises rappers Tec and Ghost are known for their unique body of work that cuts across Hip Hop and Alternative music.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Alternative artists, they have released the highly celebrated Palm Wine music series which has spanned three albums: 'Palmwine Music (2017)', 'Palmwine Music 2 (2018), and 'Palmwine Express (2019)' and 'Palmwine Music 3' (2022).

The Cavemen attracted attention in 2020 following the release of their critically acclaimed debut album 'Roots'. They released their sophomore album 'Love & Highlife' in 2021 and since then, they have gone on to become a celebrated group who have collaborated with artists including Davido, Asa, and Kizz Daniel.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Show Dem Camp announces collaborative project with The Cavemen

Show Dem Camp announces collaborative project with The Cavemen

Here's what Teni wants written on her grave when she passes away

Here's what Teni wants written on her grave when she passes away

Davido makes surprise appearance at SDC's Palmwine Fest in London

Davido makes surprise appearance at SDC's Palmwine Fest in London

Prince gets dragged by Cee-C and Venita on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Prince gets dragged by Cee-C and Venita on 'BBNaija All Stars'

What they did to Mohbad is what you have been doing to me - Yul Edochie

What they did to Mohbad is what you have been doing to me - Yul Edochie

Ilebaye struggles to gain housemates' forgiveness on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Ilebaye struggles to gain housemates' forgiveness on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Pere gets a second strike on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Pere gets a second strike on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Arrest Naira Marley and Larry - Bella Shmurda calls for justice for Mohbad

Arrest Naira Marley and Larry - Bella Shmurda calls for justice for Mohbad

Cross becomes the first finalist on 'BBNaija AllStars'

Cross becomes the first finalist on 'BBNaija AllStars'

Pulse Sports

Victor Boniface girlfriend: 8 Interesting things to know about Rikke Hermine

Victor Boniface girlfriend: 8 Interesting things to know about Rikke Hermine

Emenike: Ex-Super Eagles star re-unites with wife Iheoma Nnadi amid reported marriage crisis

Emenike: Ex-Super Eagles star re-unites with wife Iheoma Nnadi amid reported marriage crisis

'Can never be my Messi’ — Fans react after Ronaldo hit a cameraman with his shot

'Can never be my Messi’ — Fans react after Ronaldo hit a cameraman with his shot

Jose Mourinho: I don't care about Lukaku's goal — Roma boss said after Empoli demolition

Jose Mourinho: I don't care about Lukaku's goal — Roma boss said after Empoli demolition

‘Fans can do whatever they want’ — Chelsea boss fires back at boo boys

‘Fans can do whatever they want’ — Chelsea boss fires back at boo boys

Doctor Michelle Alozie returns to Texas Children's Cancer Center: Super Falcons star smiles with patients

Doctor Michelle Alozie returns to Texas Children's Cancer Center: Super Falcons star smiles with patients

Kurt Zouma handed West Ham captaincy despite abusing helpless animal

Kurt Zouma handed West Ham captaincy despite abusing helpless animal

Governor Seyi Makinde wants to produce Oyo State Coco Gauff, returns from US Open

Governor Seyi Makinde wants to produce Oyo State Coco Gauff, returns from US Open

Taiwo Awoniyi surprises Ilorin-based Journalist with brand new car

Taiwo Awoniyi surprises Ilorin-based Journalist with brand new car

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Naira Marley calls for investigation into Mohbad's death

Naira Marley calls for investigation into Mohbad's death

Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, Asake

Africa missing from top 10 global music markets in 2022, see the ranking

Fally Ipupa, Tiwa Savage and Nyashinski

Fally Ipupa, Tiwa Savage & Nyashinski to headline concert in Nairobi

Bella Shmurda postpones Canadian tour over sad events

Bella Shmurda postpones Canadian tour over sad events