Show Dem Camp announces collaborative project with The Cavemen
SDC has announced a collaborative album with The Cavemen.
At SDC's Palmwine Fest London, the Cavemen were present to thrill fans with their music.
At the concert which was held at the KOKO Camden on September 17, 2023, SDC announced that they have a collaborative project with The Cavemen. The announcement excited fans of both groups who were dazzled by their brilliant fusion of Highlife.
SDC which comprises rappers Tec and Ghost are known for their unique body of work that cuts across Hip Hop and Alternative music.
As Alternative artists, they have released the highly celebrated Palm Wine music series which has spanned three albums: 'Palmwine Music (2017)', 'Palmwine Music 2 (2018), and 'Palmwine Express (2019)' and 'Palmwine Music 3' (2022).
The Cavemen attracted attention in 2020 following the release of their critically acclaimed debut album 'Roots'. They released their sophomore album 'Love & Highlife' in 2021 and since then, they have gone on to become a celebrated group who have collaborated with artists including Davido, Asa, and Kizz Daniel.
