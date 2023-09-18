Show Dem Camp announces collaborative project with The Cavemen

At SDC's Palmwine Fest London, the Cavemen were present to thrill fans with their music.

At the concert which was held at the KOKO Camden on September 17, 2023, SDC announced that they have a collaborative project with The Cavemen. The announcement excited fans of both groups who were dazzled by their brilliant fusion of Highlife.

SDC which comprises rappers Tec and Ghost are known for their unique body of work that cuts across Hip Hop and Alternative music.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Alternative artists, they have released the highly celebrated Palm Wine music series which has spanned three albums: 'Palmwine Music (2017)', 'Palmwine Music 2 (2018), and 'Palmwine Express (2019)' and 'Palmwine Music 3' (2022).