Davido makes surprise appearance at SDC's Palmwine Fest in London

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian megastar Davido surprised guest at Show Dem Camp's London concert.

Davido performs at SDC's Palmwine Fest in London
On Sunday, September 17, 2023, Show Dem Camp hosted the London edition of their Palmwine Fest concert which was held at the KOKO in Camden.

They dazzled fans with a collection of their classic records that spans the four editions of the Palm Wine Music album that blends Highlife, Hip Hop, Jazz, Funk, and several other genres for an impressive brand of music that has won them millions of listeners.

At the concert, Nigerian Hip Hop star Ladipoe who has collaborated with SDC on several occasions was present to dazzle listeners. Nigerian Neo-Highlife group Cavemen also thrilled listeners with their music.

African megastar Davido was the surprise artist of the night as he performed 'Na Money' the collaboration with Cavemen and Angelique Kidjo off his record-breaking fourth album 'Timeless' alongside his hit single 'Unavailable'.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

