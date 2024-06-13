ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Shatta Wale tackles Sarkodie for comparing himself to Davido, Wizkid & Burna Boy

Adeayo Adebiyi

Shatta Wale shares his opinion on the controversies that followed Sarkodie's recent song 'Brag'.

Shatta Wale tackles Sarkodie for comparing himself to Davido, Wizkid & Burna Boy
Shatta Wale tackles Sarkodie for comparing himself to Davido, Wizkid & Burna Boy

Recommended articles

Shatta Wale is the latest artist to react to Sarkodie's 'Brag'. On his social media, the Ghanaian Dancehall sensation stated that it doesn't matter if Sarkodie was there alongside Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy. What matters is where Sarkodie is now.

"I get am before no be property, where are you now," Shatta Wale said in the video where he spoke in Pidgin English and Twi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shatta Wale's comment comes after Sarkodie's 'Brag' generated controversies with his name-dropping of Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy being interpreted as some a diss at the Nigerian heavyweights.

Shatta Wale's comments wouldn't come as a surprise to observers who have followed his long running dispute with Sarkodie.

Nigerian rapper Dremo put out 3 Sarkdoie diss records on his social media where he took shots at the Sarkodie for comparing himself to the Afrobeats stars and claiming he's Africa's biggest rapper.

While Sarkodie didn't reply to Dremo, Ghanaian rapper Lyrical Joe replied to him on all three occasions before the diss unceremoniously petered out just as it started.

In a recent interview, Sarkodie clarified that there was no way Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy would have thought he was dissing them. According to Sarkodie, name-dropping the Nigerian superstars was only to capture his successful career run which has remained at the peak for over a decade.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music. He is passionate about the development and documentation of Nigerian music and guiding a young audience through the maze of pop culture.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2Baba says love made his appear on 'Young, Famous & African' reality TV show

2Baba says love made his appear on 'Young, Famous & African' reality TV show

Ruger reveals why he squashed his beef with BNXN

Ruger reveals why he squashed his beef with BNXN

Charly Boy apologises for comparing Tinubu's fall to fall of naira

Charly Boy apologises for comparing Tinubu's fall to fall of naira

Shatta Wale tackles Sarkodie for comparing himself to Davido, Wizkid & Burna Boy

Shatta Wale tackles Sarkodie for comparing himself to Davido, Wizkid & Burna Boy

'I'm cheap,' Ruger says it's easy for him to fall in love

'I'm cheap,' Ruger says it's easy for him to fall in love

Davido shares excitement over Grammy expansion to Africa and The Middle East

Davido shares excitement over Grammy expansion to Africa and The Middle East

Celine Dion vows to return to stage performance despite health challenges

Celine Dion vows to return to stage performance despite health challenges

ShineTTW joins Qing Madi, Khaid, Young Jonn as Apple Music's 'Up Next' Artist

ShineTTW joins Qing Madi, Khaid, Young Jonn as Apple Music's 'Up Next' Artist

Wizkid teases surprise Show to mark 13th anniversary of his debut album 'Superstar'

Wizkid teases surprise Show to mark 13th anniversary of his debut album 'Superstar'

Pulse Sports

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

“How much is money? — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

“How much is money?” — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Nigeria vs South Africa: 5 things we learnt from Finidi George and Super Eagles' disastrous draw against Bafana Bafana

Nigeria vs South Africa: 5 things we learnt from Finidi George and Super Eagles' disastrous draw against Bafana Bafana

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

7 things you need to know about Wizkid's debut album 'Superstar'

'Superstar' @ 13: 7 things you need to know about Wizkid's debut album

Fireboy DML drops visuals for hit single 'Everyday' [NAN]

Fireboy DML drops visuals for hit single 'Everyday' featuring Bloody Civilian

Afrobeats hitmakers Doncarta & Zlatan combine for new single 'Pull Over'

Afrobeats hitmakers Doncarta & Zlatan combine for new single 'Pull Over'

Tems shares the inspiration behind her debut album 'Born In The Wild'

Tems shares the inspiration behind her debut album 'Born In The Wild'