Shatta Wale tackles Sarkodie for comparing himself to Davido, Wizkid & Burna Boy

Shatta Wale is the latest artist to react to Sarkodie's 'Brag'. On his social media, the Ghanaian Dancehall sensation stated that it doesn't matter if Sarkodie was there alongside Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy. What matters is where Sarkodie is now.

"I get am before no be property, where are you now," Shatta Wale said in the video where he spoke in Pidgin English and Twi.

Shatta Wale's comment comes after Sarkodie's 'Brag' generated controversies with his name-dropping of Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy being interpreted as some a diss at the Nigerian heavyweights.

Shatta Wale's comments wouldn't come as a surprise to observers who have followed his long running dispute with Sarkodie.

Nigerian rapper Dremo put out 3 Sarkdoie diss records on his social media where he took shots at the Sarkodie for comparing himself to the Afrobeats stars and claiming he's Africa's biggest rapper.

While Sarkodie didn't reply to Dremo, Ghanaian rapper Lyrical Joe replied to him on all three occasions before the diss unceremoniously petered out just as it started.