Details/Takeaway: In the thick of the EndSARS protests, Ghanaian superstar delivers a glowing riposte against police brutality in patois.
Shatta Wale says that how can Nigerians be suffering brutality in their own country when it's neither xenophobia nor apartheid. He asks, "How do you feel when you kill another man?'
Date: October 11, 2020
Song Title: F*ck SARS
Artist: Shatta Wale
Genre: Afro-swing
Producer: TBA
Album: TBA
Video Director: TBA
Label: Shatta Movement Empire/Zylofon Media
