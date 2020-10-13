Details/Takeaway: In the thick of the EndSARS protests, Ghanaian superstar delivers a glowing riposte against police brutality in patois.

Shatta Wale says that how can Nigerians be suffering brutality in their own country when it's neither xenophobia nor apartheid. He asks, "How do you feel when you kill another man?'

Date: October 11, 2020

Song Title: F*ck SARS

Artist: Shatta Wale

Genre: Afro-swing

Producer: TBA

Album: TBA

Video Director: TBA

Label: Shatta Movement Empire/Zylofon Media

You can play the song below;