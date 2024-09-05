Shallipopi shares why Nigerian artists should charge the same as American stars

In a recent interview with News Central TV, Shallipopi commented on the issues surrounding the high fee charged by Nigerian artists who have been accused of overpricing themselves out of the market.

According to Shallopopi, an artist charges what he believes he deserves based on the success and reach of their music.

"It depends on your music and where it has gotten that's what your price is going to be," Shallipopi says.

He further argues that Nigerian artists who boast of the same stream as American artists deserve to charge a similar fee as their US counterparts.

"If your music has gotten the same stream as an American artist, you should be charging the way they charge but if your stream is not up to that you cannot overcharge," the hitmaker said disputing the popular narrative that Nigerian artists have overpriced themselves out of the affordability of Nigeria.

According to Shallipopi, Nigerian artists are charging their worth and they deserve to be paid the same.

With the fast-growing global success of Nigerian music, Afrobeats stars are enjoying massive international patronage which has seen their stocks rise to an all-time high. With artists charging hundreds of thousands of dollars in booking fees, it has become increasingly difficult for Nigerian promoters to match this fee which has led to an increasing inability to book A-list Nigerian stars.

