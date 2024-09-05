ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Shallipopi shares why Nigerian artists should charge the same as American stars

Adeayo Adebiyi

Shallipopi weighs in on the conversation of Nigerian artists becoming too expensive to book.

Shallipopi shares why Nigerian artists should charge the same as American stars
Shallipopi shares why Nigerian artists should charge the same as American stars

Recommended articles

In a recent interview with News Central TV, Shallipopi commented on the issues surrounding the high fee charged by Nigerian artists who have been accused of overpricing themselves out of the market.

According to Shallopopi, an artist charges what he believes he deserves based on the success and reach of their music.

"It depends on your music and where it has gotten that's what your price is going to be," Shallipopi says.

ADVERTISEMENT

He further argues that Nigerian artists who boast of the same stream as American artists deserve to charge a similar fee as their US counterparts.

"If your music has gotten the same stream as an American artist, you should be charging the way they charge but if your stream is not up to that you cannot overcharge," the hitmaker said disputing the popular narrative that Nigerian artists have overpriced themselves out of the affordability of Nigeria.

According to Shallipopi, Nigerian artists are charging their worth and they deserve to be paid the same.

With the fast-growing global success of Nigerian music, Afrobeats stars are enjoying massive international patronage which has seen their stocks rise to an all-time high. With artists charging hundreds of thousands of dollars in booking fees, it has become increasingly difficult for Nigerian promoters to match this fee which has led to an increasing inability to book A-list Nigerian stars.

ADVERTISEMENT

You can watch Shallipopi's full interview with News Central TV below.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Here are 22 things Mercy Chinwo's husband loves about her

Here are 22 things Mercy Chinwo's husband loves about her

Enugu State governor names street after viral musician Gentleman Mike Ejeagha

Enugu State governor names street after viral musician Gentleman Mike Ejeagha

Uchechi Emelonye releases new EP, 'Mixed Emotions'

Uchechi Emelonye releases new EP, 'Mixed Emotions'

I never daydream about getting married unlike other young girls - Nancy Isime

I never daydream about getting married unlike other young girls - Nancy Isime

Shallipopi shares why Nigerian artists should charge the same as American stars

Shallipopi shares why Nigerian artists should charge the same as American stars

Ayra Starr expresses anger over murder of 300 level FUNAAB student

Ayra Starr expresses anger over murder of 300 level FUNAAB student

Fireboy's 'Peru' gets diamond certification in France

Fireboy's 'Peru' gets diamond certification in France

Iyabo Ojo celebrates as her lover's daughter gives birth

Iyabo Ojo celebrates as her lover's daughter gives birth

I never switched up on Wizkid, he does not like me - Skales

I never switched up on Wizkid, he does not like me - Skales

Pulse Sports

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Victor Osimhen Salary: How the Super Eagles striker went from earning ₦390 million to ₦22 billion per year

Victor Osimhen Salary: How the Super Eagles striker went from earning ₦390 million to ₦22 billion per year

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

This is my last season at Liverpool — Salah makes shocking declaration after helping Reds destroy Man United

This is my last season at Liverpool — Salah makes shocking declaration after helping Reds destroy Man United

Victor Osimhen: Asisat Oshoala lambasts Chelsea’s salary offer after failed transfer

Victor Osimhen: Asisat Oshoala lambasts Chelsea’s salary offer after failed transfer

Falconets 1-0 Korea: Flourish Sabastine gives Nigeria winning start to FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup

Falconets 1-0 Korea: Flourish Sabastine gives Nigeria winning start to FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fireboy releases highly-anticipated fourth album 'adedamola'

Fireboy releases highly-anticipated fourth album 'adedamola'

Big Baby C solidifies her position as one of Nigeria's most promising talent with 'LOAD’

Big Baby C solidifies her place among Nigeria's most promising talent with 'LOAD'

M.A.D Solutions adds Judikay, Tim Godfrey, Neon Adejo to its gospel music roster

M.A.D Solutions adds Judikay, Tim Godfrey, Neon Adejo to its gospel music roster

Lagbaja didn't allow me see his face during our recording session - Fireboy

Lagbaja didn't allow me see his face during our recording session - Fireboy