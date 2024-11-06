Shallipopi has allegedly parted ways with Dapper Music

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Rapper Shallipopi is rumoured to have splitted with Dapper Music.

Shallipopi's actions appear to confirm rumours of his split with the label whose partnership rocketed him to fame in 2023 where he released a collection of hit singles.

Earlier in the year, Shallipopi unveiled his label called Plutomania Records with Zerry DL and Tega Boi as the flagship artists.

The news of the hitmaker's split with Dapper Music comes just a week after he released his latest single 'Order' featuring Olamide which is released in collaboration with his Plutomania Records and Dapper Music & Entertainment.

While the news is yet to be confirmed by both parties, Shallipopi's actions are similar to Seyi Vibez's recent newsmaking split from Dapper Music.

Shallipopi's partnership with Dapper Music has so far been a fruitful one that has seen the Benin-born rapper rise to superstardom after releasing his hit-filled debut EP 'Planet Pluto' and debut LP 'Presido La Pluto' in 2023. His sophomore album 'Shakespopi' was also released under Dapper Music which delivered the chart-topping record 'ASAP'.

Shallipopi's exit will be a huge blow to Dapper Music which has become a driving force in the success of Nigerian street music with its CEO Damilola Akinwunmi earning the recognition for TurnTable Chart's Executive of the Year for 2023.

In the recent report of the companies with the biggest market share in Nigeria between Q1 - Q3 2024 released by TurnTable Charts, Dapper Music was placed second with an impressive 7.97% thanks to long a list of releases led by Shallipopi and Seyi Vibez.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

