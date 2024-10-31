RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Virgin Music tops Record Label market share in Nigeria for Q1 - Q3 2024

Virgin Music is so far the most dominant record label in Nigeria in 2024.

Virgin Music’s partnership with Dapper Music & Entertainment has helped it capture the largest streaming market share in Nigeria across five major platforms.

This feat comes a year after Virgin Music Group, a division of Universal Music Group's global network launched operations in Nigeria, with Olukorede 'Kay' Ikazoboh leading the company while Motolani Alake was tapped to lead its A&R and Marketing efforts.

TurnTable Chart described Virgin Music's exploits as an impressive achievement, especially since the label only entered the Nigerian market under a year ago.

Virgin Music Global leads at 8.62% with its Nigerian subsidiary responsible for 8.15% courtesy of successful releases by Seyi Vibez and Vibez Inc which boosted Dapper Music’s market share beyond that of YBNL Nation and Mavin Records.

Virgin Music and EMPIRE have both surpassed 1 billion on-demand streams in 2024, with 13 weeks of data collection still remaining. Which according to TurnTable Chart is a record for any Record Label since tracking began in 2020.

Dapper Music & Entertainment is the leading Nigerian company, with a 7.97% market share, also surpassing 1 billion streams by Q3. Key releases like Seyi Vibez’s 'NAHAMciaga' EP (the No. 1 album of 2024) and Shallipopi’s 'Presido La Pluto' (ranked No. 4) have reinforced Dapper’s dominance.

Top 20 Record Labels with the highest market share in Nigeria for Q1 - Q3 2024.

  1. EMPIRE – 8.25%
  2. Dapper Music – 7.97%
  3. Vibez Inc – 4.09% 
  4. YBNL Nation – 3.61%
  5. Mavin Records – 2.53%
  6. Plutomania Records – 1.84%
  7. ONErpm – 1.72%
  8. FlyBoy Inc – 1.35%
  9. Jonzing World – 1.33% 
  10. Spaceship Entertainment Ltd – 1.29%
  11. Chocolate City Music – 1.28% 
  12. To Your Ears Entertainment – 1.13% 
  13. Def Jam Recordings – 1.12%
  14. Native Records – 1.12%
  15. KeyQaad – 1.10% 
  16. Platoon Ltd – 0.94%
  17. Africori – 0.94%
  18. Interscope Records – 0.90%
  19. Republic Records – 0.75%
  20. Marlian Records – 0.74% 
