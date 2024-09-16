ADVERTISEMENT
Seyi Vibez part ways with Dapper Music, becomes independent

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian Street Hop sensation Seyi Vibez has left the popular Nigerian label Dapper Music.

In recent developments, the hitmaker has split from his label Dapper Music after he deleted all his Instagram posts, removed the label's name from his bio, and replaced it with Ïndepedent" which indicates his non-attachment to any label.

Pulse Nigeria spoke to a confidential source who confirmed that Seyi Vibez has called time on his partnership with the label.

Seyi Vibez's actions come after he canceled his Canadian tour for what the organisers described as circumstances beyond their control.

The award-winning musician's alleged split from Dapper Music has led to speculations over a possible rift between the artist and the label under whose umbrella he rose to mainstream success in 2022 with the release of his hit single 'Chance'.

Both Seyi Vibez and Dapper Music have enjoyed remarkable success since 2022. The singer won the 2023 Headies Awards for Best Street Hop while also ending the year as one of Nigeria's most streamed acts. Dapper Music has also become a driving force in the success of Nigerian street music with its CEO Damilola Akinwunmi earning the recognition for TurnTable Chart's Executive of the Year for 2023.

2024 has been another busy year for the artist who released a new EP 'Loseyi Professor' which makes it an astounding 6 solo projects releases since November 2022 in what has been a surreal rise to stardom.

Earlier in the year, Seyi Vibez launched his label Vibez INC under which he unveiled a collection of artists. Fans will be eager to see what comes next for Seyi Vibez in his journey as an independent artist.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria.

