Seyi Vibez shares explosive snippet for unreleased single

The 1-minute clip showed Seyi Vibez singing along to a street-pop song that packed the lyrics and Amapiano-styled beat that has made him a street sensation.

The snippet has since generated attention from fans who are excited by the flashes of brilliance in the clip and are eager to enjoy a new song from the artist.

Seyi Vibez has enjoyed a successive 2022 as his album 'Billion Dollar Baby' has received a warm reception among listeners with the hit single 'Chance (Na Ham)' becoming a favorite.

The album has received a deluxe and the latest snippet he shared shows that Seyi Vibez is set to continue dropping new songs.