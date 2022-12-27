ADVERTISEMENT
Seyi Vibez shares explosive snippet for unreleased single

Adeayo Adebiyi

Fast-rising Afrobeats act Seyi Vibez has continued his fine form with a snippet for his upcoming release.

Details: On Monday, 26th December 2022, Seyi Vibez took to his Instagram account to share a snippet of an unreleased song.

The 1-minute clip showed Seyi Vibez singing along to a street-pop song that packed the lyrics and Amapiano-styled beat that has made him a street sensation.

The snippet has since generated attention from fans who are excited by the flashes of brilliance in the clip and are eager to enjoy a new song from the artist.

Seyi Vibez has enjoyed a successive 2022 as his album 'Billion Dollar Baby' has received a warm reception among listeners with the hit single 'Chance (Na Ham)' becoming a favorite.

The album has received a deluxe and the latest snippet he shared shows that Seyi Vibez is set to continue dropping new songs.

The snippet has also sparked the continuous comparison between Seyi Vibez and Asake with whom he shares similarities.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
