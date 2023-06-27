ADVERTISEMENT
Seyi Vibez announces free show for Ikorodu fans

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats sensation Seyi Vibez announces free show for Ikorodu residents.

The Afrobeats superstar is set to delight his Ikorodu fans with a free show scheduled for July 9, 2023.

In a post on his Twitter account, Seyi Vibez shared that it has been three years since his last show in Ikorodu and he was long overdue for a homecoming.

"It's been 3yrs now and I can't wait to vibe with y'all once again. Attendance is Free for all my fan."

Seyi Vibez recently released his third album 'Thy Kingdom Come' which came just two weeks after the release of his second album 'Vibe Till Thy Kingdom Come'. His latest album is his fourth release in 8 months and this has come as a shock for fans who continue to be surprised by the frequency of his release.

With his current rise into the mainstream, his upcoming show at the Ikorodu Townhall can be expected to be sold-out.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

