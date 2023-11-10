ADVERTISEMENT
Sensational singer Wurld shares new EP 'Don't Get Used To This'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Award-winning singer songwriter Wurld is back with a new EP titled 'Don't Get Used To This'.

'Don't Get Used To This' is WurlD’s most rhythmically consistent project to date, steeped in the distinctive pulse of Lagos, Nigeria, where he’s recently returned to live. The EP is his inaugural release under Addictive Content, a new imprint he’s created to shine a light on the future sounds and next generation of African talent.

With no guest features and production handled by a largely unknown crop of up-and-coming producers, WurlD lets his crisp melodies and powerful hooks do the talking across the eight-track set. His fifth project in five years and the follow-up to 2022’s 'My World With U', 'Don't Get Used To This' showcases a global sound that defies labels and borders.

Produced by Anne “Ketta” Telstra and Moussa, the infectious 'Shake' blends the log drum basslines of South African Amapiano, the syncopated drum patterns of afrobeats and the atmospheric horn samples of deep/downtempo house, creating a lush backdrop for WurlD's earnest pleas for intimacy.

“Don’t Get Used To This is a love project centered on embracing the present moment,” WurlD explains. “We immerse ourselves in the depth of feelings and emotions experienced in the here and now, without dwelling on the past or anticipating the future. While this love is undeniably enchanting, we remember that tomorrow remains uncertain. Enjoy these sounds but don’t get used to it.”

Born Sadiq Onifade in Lagos, Nigeria, WurlD began his career in Atlanta, breaking into the record industry as a songwriter for artists including B.O.B., Trinidad James, Akon and Mario.

Since bursting onto the Afrobeats scene with 2016’s tone-shifting 'Show You Off' (alongside Walshy Fire and Shizzy) he has continued to evolve his sound across a steady stream of highly-regarded releases including 2019’s 'I Love Girls with Trobul' EP with Nigerian super producer Sarz; 2020’s 'AFROSOUL EP', and his 2022 album, 'Don't Get Used To This'.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

Sensational singer Wurld shares new EP 'Don't Get Used To This'

