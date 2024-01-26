ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Sensational Afropop star Ta Liebe drops eagerly awaited EP 'The Vibe'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Rising music sensation Ta Liebe is set to captivate audiences with the release of his highly anticipated EP, 'The Vibe.'

Sensational Afropop star Ta Liebe drops eagerly awaited EP 'The Vibe'
Sensational Afropop star Ta Liebe drops eagerly awaited EP 'The Vibe'

Recommended articles

The EP boasts six tracks that showcase Ta Liebe's versatility and musical prowess. Each song takes listeners on a journey through a range of emotions and experiences. From the smooth vibes of 'Aloof Lovers' to the introspective depth of 'Mind' and the uplifting energy of 'Pray,' 'The Vibe' promises a musical voyage that resonates with audiences of all tastes.

The lead single, 'Journey,' features the collaborative talents of Aseri & Fire Mkido. This dynamic track not only highlights Ta Liebe's vocal prowess but also introduces a fusion of styles that adds an extra layer of excitement to the EP.

Ta Liebe's unique sound draws inspiration from the golden era of the 90s, infusing it with a modern twist that sets him apart in the contemporary music scene. His ability to seamlessly blend genres and craft meaningful lyrics has garnered him a dedicated fan base.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other standout tracks on the EP include 'Home Melodies,' a soul-stirring composition that reflects the essence of love and belonging, and the titular track, 'The Vibe,' which serves as the heartbeat of this remarkable musical collection.

'The Vibe' EP is a testament to Ta Liebe's artistry, showcasing his growth as an artist while staying true to the authentic sound that has endeared him to fans. With its diverse range of songs, this EP is bound to resonate with listeners seeking a rich and immersive musical experience.

Ta Liebe invites music enthusiasts and fans alike to join him on this musical journey with the release of 'The Vibe' EP.

Available on all major streaming platforms, this collection promises to leave a lasting impression in the hearts of music lovers worldwide.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Award-winning producer & artist Del B taps Majeeed for new single 'Luv You'

Award-winning producer & artist Del B taps Majeeed for new single 'Luv You'

Wizkid & Bloody Civilian to appear on new Bob Marley EP

Wizkid & Bloody Civilian to appear on new Bob Marley EP

Sensational Afropop star Ta Liebe drops eagerly awaited EP 'The Vibe'

Sensational Afropop star Ta Liebe drops eagerly awaited EP 'The Vibe'

Tacha reacts to being dragged over 'single till you're married' comment

Tacha reacts to being dragged over 'single till you're married' comment

See the official poster for Netflix's 'Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre'

See the official poster for Netflix's 'Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre'

All the records that could be broken at the 2024 Grammy Awards

All the records that could be broken at the 2024 Grammy Awards

The Japa syndrome will continue till we fix Nigeria - AY Makun

The Japa syndrome will continue till we fix Nigeria - AY Makun

The Afro Ruby: Unveiling gems through stories of strength and resilience

The Afro Ruby: Unveiling gems through stories of strength and resilience

Afrobeats sensation Gnewzy ignites 2024 with scintillating new single 'Sneakers'

Afrobeats sensation Gnewzy ignites 2024 with scintillating new single 'Sneakers'

Pulse Sports

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Burna-Boy - 'Outside' album cover

6 years since the release of Burna Boy's 'Outside': Is it his most important album?

Anthems & Vibes Records champions alternative music evolution with self-titled album

Anthems & Vibes Records champions alternative music evolution with self-titled album

6 Grammy achievements Burna Boy is the first Nigerian to attain

6 Grammy achievements Burna Boy is the first Nigerian to attain

5 Nigerian artists who have been accused of failing to appear at paid events

5 Nigerian artists who have been accused of failing to appear at paid events