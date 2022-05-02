Tolani Baj and VJ Adams were the show hosts and the witty media personalities entertained viewers with engaging award presentations and jokes.
See all the winners for the Clout Africa Awards 2022, raise the underground
Clout Africa Awards 2022 was a virtual event that aired on all Clout Africa’s social media pages at 6:00 PM on Monday, 2nd of May.
Viewers were also served some exciting live music performances from rising talents like Sydney, Daiverse, Raebel, Gyakie and South African hit makers, Ch’cco, Mellow and Sleazy.
Each of the performing artists have had their unique successes this year which has shown the world that creativity and staying true to one’s roots are key ingredients for success no matter the industry.
Victony racked up the most nominations, Adekunle Gold also received 2 nominations. To see the full list, visit clout.ng to see.
Nominations were shortlisted by the Clout Africa Award committee alongside specialist jury panels of industry experts from across Africa.
Pheabian Miller, the chair of the Clout Africa Award committee said, “The nominees showcase some of the most diverse and exciting line-up of creatives, artists, producers and DJs in Africa. These acts have created powerful songs that are captivating audiences across the continent and internationally. They’ve highlighted our storytelling culture and sound.”
Commenting on the nominees list, Head of Business Development, Kolapo Oladapo said that “After the record breaking last few months that music of African origin has had, it’s no surprise that we have such a spectacular line-up of nominees. The Clout Africa awards is here to showcase to the world what talents our industry has to offer.”
The Chief Brand Officer, Dotun Kayode also added that “It’s an incredible reflection of the high caliber of African talents and producers and storytellers and creatives we have in our continent. We are proud to acknowledge and reward their great achievements.”
Clout’s Head of Partnerships and Comms, Blessing Manafa also added that “It’s amazing to see that beyond just listening and loving the projects music artists put out, fans have the power to reward who has impacted and resonates with them the most. The winners of every Clout Award category are all deserving!”
Speaking on the decision to make Clout Africa Awards 2022 a fan-voted affair, Clout’s CEO, Serge Noujaim said; “Clout Africa Awards is about raising the underground and bringing you the hottest music award show in Africa where the fans are in control. We’ve been a big part of African music’s growth, providing top-of-the-line recording studio equipment and media services for both established and upcoming acts.
"Over the past few months, they’ve been busy listening, deliberating and shortlisting the very best of African music creators for the Clout Africa Awards 2022 across 10 categories. If you love them, we honor them.”
See the full list of nominees and winners below:
DJ of the year
- DJ YK Mule
- DJ Kaywise
- DJ Titanium
- DBN Gogo ( winner )
- DJ Joenel
Revelation of the year
- Victony
- Ruger
- Basketmouth
- Musa Keys
- Young Stunna
- Gyakie ( winner )
Producer of the year
- P.Priime ( winner )
- London
- Niphkeys
- Sciopion Kings
- Mas Musiq
Best Sound Engineering
- Timi Jay ( winner )
- Alpha Ojini
- Simi (Studio Brat)
- Mix Master Garzy
- Michael Goofy Morare
Best Alternative Album
- Cavemen - Love & Highlife
- Ayra Starr - 19 and Dangerous
- Johnny Drille - Before We Fall Asleep
- Amaarae - The Angel You Don’t Know
- Msaki - Platinum Heart Open ( winner )
- Muzi - Interblaktic
Best Gospel
- Mercy Chinwo ( winner )
- Sinach
- Moses Bliss
- HLE
- Tim Godfrey
- Limo Blaze
Creator of the year
- Jenni Frank
- Kiekie
- Lasisi Elenu
- Korty EO
- Moghelingz ( winner )
- ErkuahOfficial
Best Collaboration
- High - Adekunle Gold ft. Davido ( winner )
- Holy Father - Mayorkun & Victony
- Possible - DBN Gogo
- Popo - Musa Keys & Loui
- Forever - Gyakie ft. Omah Lay
Songwriter of the year
- Peruzzi
- Adekunle Gold
- Barry Jhay
- Victony
- Blxckie ( winner )
- King Promise
Best Hip-Hop
- LadiPoe
- BlaqBonez
- Psycho YP ( winner )
- Joey B
- Blxckie
