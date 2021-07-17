Savage joins Dvpper Music family after debut single with Buju

Savage has been working for a while and announced himself with a single ‘Confident’ featuring Buju.

The Tampoe-produced record which was recorded in Capetown and Lagos will be on Savage’s forthcoming EP, Utopia.

The collaboration with rave of the moment Buju has seen the stock of the 25-year-old rise.

With ‘Confident’, Savage has recorded a high level of success rising to number six most-streamed Nigerian on Apple Music for three weeks consecutively since it’s release on in June.

His upcoming project will be distributed by Dvpper Music.

“Savage is a unique and forward-thinking artist who is at the forefront of a new generation of rappers emerging from Africa," Akinwunmi ‘DapperDamm’' Damilola, Chairman/CEO of the label told Pulse.