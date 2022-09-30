Artist: S High
S High joins forces with Victony & Zinoleesky for Amapiano tune 'Hypnotize'
S High as released a new single 'Hypnotize' on which he features two Afrobeats sensations Zinoleesky and Victony.
Song Title: Hypnotize
Genre: Amapiano
Date of Release: September 29th, 2022
Producer: UNKNOWN
Song Art:
Length: 3 minutes 26 seconds
Features: 2 - Victony, Zinoleesky
Label: Mewsic Ent / Dvpper Music
Details/Takeaway: When two sensations whose music have a choke hold on listeners combines effort, you can expect that the result will be explosive. S High brings together listeners favorite Victony and Amapiano maestro Zinoleesky for fresh Amapiano offering and a collaboration to spark up attention.
