I used to wake up at 5 am to clean the church - Ruger

In an interview with the 90s Babys Show, Ruger who recently released his debut album 'Ru The World' shared that he is a spiritual person who doesn't hide his belief in God.

According to Ruger, he believes whatever one wholeheartedly does for the church attracts immense blessings and the Dancehall sensation shares how he used to leave home at 5 am to go sweep the church.

In September 2022, Ruger took to his Instagram story to announce that he had given his life to Christ. Fans were excited to learn that the Dancehall sensation is a born-again Christian and his recent statement about cleaning the church compound is a testament to his Christian faith.

In a previous interview with Apple Music, Ruger also shared that he's a spiritual person who prays and reflects on his actions. On 'Tour', the opening track of his debut album Ruger also gave insight into his spirituality.