ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

I used to wake up at 5 am to clean the church - Ruger

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian Dancehall sensation Ruger has shared insights into his spiritual life.

Ruger recants how he used to work in the church
Ruger recants how he used to work in the church

Recommended articles

In an interview with the 90s Babys Show, Ruger who recently released his debut album 'Ru The World' shared that he is a spiritual person who doesn't hide his belief in God.

According to Ruger, he believes whatever one wholeheartedly does for the church attracts immense blessings and the Dancehall sensation shares how he used to leave home at 5 am to go sweep the church.

In September 2022, Ruger took to his Instagram story to announce that he had given his life to Christ. Fans were excited to learn that the Dancehall sensation is a born-again Christian and his recent statement about cleaning the church compound is a testament to his Christian faith.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a previous interview with Apple Music, Ruger also shared that he's a spiritual person who prays and reflects on his actions. On 'Tour', the opening track of his debut album Ruger also gave insight into his spirituality.

Although fans may struggle to reconcile Ruger's music and sensual performances with his born-again lifestyle, the sensational artist appears to have struck a balance.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Friends turn into deadly foes in 'A Weekend To Forget' official trailer

Friends turn into deadly foes in 'A Weekend To Forget' official trailer

Being faithful in marriage is hard - Richard Mofe-Damijo

Being faithful in marriage is hard - Richard Mofe-Damijo

I used to wake up at 5 am to clean the church - Ruger

I used to wake up at 5 am to clean the church - Ruger

I'm not dating Kimoprah on 'BBNaija All Stars' - Cross

I'm not dating Kimoprah on 'BBNaija All Stars' - Cross

'Mami Wata' kicks off Nigerian theatrical run with ₦2 million

'Mami Wata' kicks off Nigerian theatrical run with ₦2 million

Genevieve Nnaji returns to Instagram with stunning pictures

Genevieve Nnaji returns to Instagram with stunning pictures

Basketmouth's third album in 3 years 'Uburu' drops on October 20

Basketmouth's third album in 3 years 'Uburu' drops on October 20

Adekunle Gold stars in Adidas Street Wear collection

Adekunle Gold stars in Adidas Street Wear collection

Ayra Starr's 'Rush' certified Diamond in France

Ayra Starr's 'Rush' certified Diamond in France

Pulse Sports

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

Akinkunmi Amoo: Super Eagles prospect set to be free from his misery

Akinkunmi Amoo: Super Eagles prospect set to be free from his misery

Failed drug test: Paul Pogba's agent comes to his defence after suspension

Failed drug test: Paul Pogba's agent comes to his defence after suspension

LaLiga chief compares Rubiales KissGATE scandal to 9/11 tragedy

LaLiga chief compares Rubiales KissGATE scandal to 9/11 tragedy

AFCON-ready Victor Osimhen in Ballon d’Or dreamland

AFCON-ready Victor Osimhen in Ballon d’Or dreamland

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A Pulse review of Tekno's 'The More The Better'

Tekno delivers an album to seal his legacy in Afrobeats

Rema's 'Calm Down' spends one year on Billboard Hot 100

Rema's 'Calm Down' becomes first African song to spend 1 year on Billboard Hot 100

Top 5 influential foreign artists in Afrobeats

Top 5 influential foreign artists in Afrobeats

Portable claims he's bigger than the Headies

I'm bigger than the Headies, I will win a Grammy - Portable