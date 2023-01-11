Details: On Wednesday, 11th January 2023, Ruger took to his Instagram account to share snippets of an unreleased song.
Ruger previews new song off upcoming album
Nigerian Dancehall sensation Ruger has previewed an unreleased single via his Instagram account. The song is set to be part of the tracks on his upcoming debut album.
The bouncy single Dancehall tune had Ruger's smooth melody and delivery and it promises to be a catchy one.
Ruger enjoyed a stellar 2022 with the release of the deluxe version of his sophomore EP 'Second Wave' which delivered hits like 'Girlfriend' and 'Dior' with which he retained the attention of listeners.
In the 4th quarter, Ruger released 'Red Flag' and the chart-topping single 'Asiwaju' with which he enjoyed a strong close to the year.
With the preview suggesting the impending release of a new single, Ruger will be set to start 2023 in a strong year as he prepares listeners for the release of his debut album.
