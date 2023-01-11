ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Ruger previews new song off upcoming album

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian Dancehall sensation Ruger has previewed an unreleased single via his Instagram account. The song is set to be part of the tracks on his upcoming debut album.

Ruger
Ruger

Details: On Wednesday, 11th January 2023, Ruger took to his Instagram account to share snippets of an unreleased song.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The bouncy single Dancehall tune had Ruger's smooth melody and delivery and it promises to be a catchy one.

Ruger enjoyed a stellar 2022 with the release of the deluxe version of his sophomore EP 'Second Wave' which delivered hits like 'Girlfriend' and 'Dior' with which he retained the attention of listeners.

In the 4th quarter, Ruger released 'Red Flag' and the chart-topping single 'Asiwaju' with which he enjoyed a strong close to the year.

With the preview suggesting the impending release of a new single, Ruger will be set to start 2023 in a strong year as he prepares listeners for the release of his debut album.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ruger previews new song off upcoming album

Ruger previews new song off upcoming album

Phyna opens up on reason for having two abortions

Phyna opens up on reason for having two abortions

Apple Music hosts first Africa Now event on the African continent in Ghana

Apple Music hosts first Africa Now event on the African continent in Ghana

Rapper Ikechukwu shares hopeful progress on health condition

Rapper Ikechukwu shares hopeful progress on health condition

Seun Kuti marks 40th birthday with surreal African photoshoot

Seun Kuti marks 40th birthday with surreal African photoshoot

American rapper Meek Mill apologizes for shooting music video inside Ghana's presidential villa

American rapper Meek Mill apologizes for shooting music video inside Ghana's presidential villa

Wedding bells ring as actress Nkiru Sylvanus share pre-wedding shoots with mystery man

Wedding bells ring as actress Nkiru Sylvanus share pre-wedding shoots with mystery man

Ajebutter22 set to drop new album

Ajebutter22 set to drop new album

Burna Boy to perform at Coachella 2023

Burna Boy to perform at Coachella 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kizz Daniel

Kizz Daniel kick-starts 2023 with new single, 'RTID (Rich Till I Die)'

Portable

7 reasons why Portable thrives despite his uncertain brand

UK govt in talks with Burna Boy Lagos show organisers toward partnership.

UK govt in talks with Burna Boy Lagos show organisers toward partnership

Kizz Daniel - 'RTID' Video

Kizz Daniel drops visuals for new single, 'RTID (Rich Till I Die)'