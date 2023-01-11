Ruger previews new song off upcoming album

The bouncy single Dancehall tune had Ruger's smooth melody and delivery and it promises to be a catchy one.

Ruger enjoyed a stellar 2022 with the release of the deluxe version of his sophomore EP 'Second Wave' which delivered hits like 'Girlfriend' and 'Dior' with which he retained the attention of listeners.

In the 4th quarter, Ruger released 'Red Flag' and the chart-topping single 'Asiwaju' with which he enjoyed a strong close to the year.