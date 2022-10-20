RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Ruger previews new song and music video

Adeayo Adebiyi

Ruger has previewed a new song along with the music video which is set to be his next release.

Ruger (Spotify)
Ruger (Spotify)

Details: Nigerian Dancehall star Ruger previewed a new single via his Instagram on Wednesday, 19th October 2022.

Read Also

He previewed the single along with the music video which he is set to drop soon as he gears for the release of his debut album.

The single likely titled 'Red Flag' sees Ruger telling his love interest that she saw the red flags yet choose to ignore them to be with him so she can't plead ignorance now that the relationship isn't the fairytale she pictured.

The preview showcase Ruger's catchy melody and braggadocio style of delivery which has endeared listeners to him.

In 2022, Ruger has released deluxe version of his 'Second Wave' EP which has the hit single 'Girlfriend'. As Ruger prepares for the release of his debut album which is set to be released in 2023, Ruger will be hoping to end 2022 on a high with his next release.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ruger previews new song and music video

Ruger previews new song and music video

Wizkid rolls back the years in 'Bad To Me' visuals

Wizkid rolls back the years in 'Bad To Me' visuals

BBNaija ex housemates in tears at Rico Swavey's night of tribute

BBNaija ex housemates in tears at Rico Swavey's night of tribute

Mr. Eazi is set to drop 'Patek' remix featuring Falz

Mr. Eazi is set to drop 'Patek' remix featuring Falz

'Calm Down' reaches new peak as 'Last Last' &'Free Mind' dip on Billboard Hot 100

'Calm Down' reaches new peak as 'Last Last' &'Free Mind' dip on Billboard Hot 100

Rema's 'Calm Down' and Burna Boy's 'For Your Hand' reach new peaks on UK Singles Chart

Rema's 'Calm Down' and Burna Boy's 'For Your Hand' reach new peaks on UK Singles Chart

Laycon becomes member of Grammy voting committee

Laycon becomes member of Grammy voting committee

Emerging music sensation Talib set to drop new EP 'Unmixed Feelings'

Emerging music sensation Talib set to drop new EP 'Unmixed Feelings'

Ayra Starr set to drop '19 & Dangerous' deluxe with features from Lojay, Zinoleesky

Ayra Starr set to drop '19 & Dangerous' deluxe with features from Lojay, Zinoleesky

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Kizz Daniel

Kizz Daniel is set to perform at 2022 World Cup

Nigerian nominees at the 2022 AMAs

Tems, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Fireboy, and Ckay nominated for 2022 American Music Awards [See Full Nominations List]

Dr Ayinde Barrister, King Wasiu Marshall,, King Saheed Osupa, Asake

The Fuji Renaissance

Davido, Koffee

'He's not just an artist, he's a musician' Jamaican star Koffee hails Davido