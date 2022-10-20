Ruger previews new song and music video

He previewed the single along with the music video which he is set to drop soon as he gears for the release of his debut album.

The single likely titled 'Red Flag' sees Ruger telling his love interest that she saw the red flags yet choose to ignore them to be with him so she can't plead ignorance now that the relationship isn't the fairytale she pictured.

The preview showcase Ruger's catchy melody and braggadocio style of delivery which has endeared listeners to him.