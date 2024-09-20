ADVERTISEMENT
Rising sensation Nasboi releases debut EP 'I.N.I.T'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Breakout Afrobeats star Nasboi releases his debut project he calls 'In Nasboi I Trust (INIT)'.

Born in Port Harcourt in 1992, Nasboi’s early exposure to artists like 2Face Idibia and Davido inspired his passion for music.

This influence, combined with his creative versatility, allowed Nasboi to transition smoothly from comedy to music. After studying Mechanical Engineering at the University of Uyo, Nasboi released his debut single 'Lover Boy' in 2023, marking the start of his music career.

Following the success of singles like 'Umbrella' featuring Wande Coal and 'Small Money,' Nasboi presents his debut EP, 'In Nasboi I Trust (I.N.I.T)', a celebration of life, love, and self-expression.

Collaborating with Chike, 2Baba, Falz, and Joeboy, Nasboi brings a unique storytelling approach, blending love, humour, and introspection.

Standout tracks like 'Ajo' and 'Could This Be Love' address love and devotion.

He sings about his attachment to his lover, using metaphors to compare the sweetness of love to delicacies like coconut and chocomilo while contrasting it with bitter herbs. 'Could This Be Love' sees Nasboi teaming up with Chike for the overwhelming emotions that accompany true love, filled with vulnerability.

The EP balances lighthearted celebration and emotional depth. 'Small Money' revels in the joy of life’s little victories, while 'Short Skirt' is a playful nod to confident, stylish women.

On the reflective side, tracks like 'No Be So' question the sincerity of a lover’s intentions, while 'Umbrella' offers support in relationships.

Nasboi wants you to be filled with love, laughter, and moments of deep reflection.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

