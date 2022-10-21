RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Rising Nigerian musician Puppatiya shares new pop single titled, ‘Distance’

Adeayo Adebiyi

Puppatiya - 'Distance'
Artist: Puppatiya

Song Title: Distance

Genre: Afro-swing

Date of Release: October 21th, 2022

Producer: Puppatiya

Song Art:

Length: 1 minutes 47 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Kan-Garoo

Details/Takeaway: Born Heskey Nwadike, Puppatiya, a Nigerian pop singer, music producer, and performer takes the bold step to dropping his debut single following years of being behind the scene producing for the likes of Dandizzy, Kaestyle and Kemuel.

'Distance,' a groovy single with Afrocentric melodies to capture Puppatiya's state of mind, is an afro-swing tune with essential pop elements. He could be heard singing to his lover in an attempt to close the gap between them.

Absorbing his experiences as a young talent hustling his way through the industry, Puppatiya breathes fresh air to the music scene with melodies as sweet as candy and harmonies as soft as snow.

