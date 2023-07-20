Shallipopi debuts on Billboard Afrobeats Songs Chart
Fast-rising street-pop sensation Shallipopi has made his first appearance on the Billboard Afrobeats Songs Chart after releasing his debut EP 'Planet Pluto'.
The global smash hit which has earned an RIAA Platinum plaque also extended its run as the highest-charting Nigerian song and the second-highest charting African song in the chart history.
Billboard U.S Afrobeats Songs Chart
Rema's 'Calm Down' extends its record at the top 46 weeks as it continues to make the summit of the chart its permanent abode.
Libianca's 'People' retains its NO. 2 spot, Tems' 'Free Mind' and Wizkid's 'Essence' remix move up one spot to NO. 3 and NO. 4 respectively while J Hus' 'Who Told You' feat Drake drops two spots to NO. 5.
At NO. 6 is Burna Boy's 'Last Last' which displaces 'Sittin On Top Of The World' which drops to NO. 7, Ayra Starr's 'Rush' drops to NO. 8, CKay's 'Love, Nwantiti' retains NO. 9 spot, and Fireboy's 'Peru' stays at NO. 10.
For debuts this week, Shallipopi's 'Ex Convict' debuts at NO. 26 while King Promise's 'Terminator' debuts at NO. 44.
