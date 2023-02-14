ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Rihanna saw her biggest day in Apple Music history after Halftime Show

Adeayo Adebiyi

Sunday, 12th February 2023 was Rihanna’s biggest day in Apple Music history by streams worldwide. It was also her biggest day in Shazam history.

With Halftime Show, Rihanna saw her biggest day in Apple Music history
With Halftime Show, Rihanna saw her biggest day in Apple Music history

Rihanna made history on Sunday night with her Apple Music Halftime Show: Not only did she usher in a new era of halftime history with an epic, career-spanning performance, but she also had a historic night on Apple Music.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Immediately after her performance, Rihanna’s concurrent listeners on Apple Music worldwide jumped a staggering 331%. She had notably more concurrent listeners than any of last year’s performers. All told, the hour following her halftime show was Rihanna’s biggest hour in Apple Music history by both concurrent listeners and streams.

Also of note, her catalog promptly stormed the charts worldwide. Nearly 16 years after its release, “Umbrella” reached the songs chart in 105 countries — a new record for the song - and is also the #1 song that her fans love to sing the most with Apple Music Sing. 'We Found Love' also reached the songs chart in a record 92 countries worldwide and 'Work' re-entered the charts in more than 50 countries. Rihanna’s songs charted in 149 countries on Sunday night.

'ANTI', which Rihanna said is her personal all time favorite album when asked during the Apple Music Halftime Show press conference, charted in 161 countries, reaching the top 10 in over 20 countries including the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

Across Shazam, the Halftime Show resulted in Rihanna’s biggest day ever for Shazams. 8:31PM EST was the most-Shazamed minute of the show, and also the most-Shazamed minute in the US since last year's Halftime Show, with “We Found Love (feat. Calvin Harris)” being the song with the most Shazams from Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Exclusive: Linda Ejiofor & Ibrahim Suleiman on their private engagement, love languages and Valentine’s day traditions

Exclusive: Linda Ejiofor & Ibrahim Suleiman on their private engagement, love languages and Valentine’s day traditions

Rihanna saw her biggest day in Apple Music history after Halftime Show

Rihanna saw her biggest day in Apple Music history after Halftime Show

Valentine's Day: Here is how your favourite celebs celebrated the day of love

Valentine's Day: Here is how your favourite celebs celebrated the day of love

Valentine’s Day: Top 5 Nollywood rom-coms for date night

Valentine’s Day: Top 5 Nollywood rom-coms for date night

'BBTitans': Nana and Olivia fight over eviction nominations

'BBTitans': Nana and Olivia fight over eviction nominations

'BBTitans': Miracle shares a special Valentine’s Day message to Khosi

'BBTitans': Miracle shares a special Valentine’s Day message to Khosi

Valentine's Day: OAP Do2dtun pens heartfelt letter to his children

Valentine's Day: OAP Do2dtun pens heartfelt letter to his children

Rexxie drops 'Abracadabra' remix featuring Wizkid

Rexxie drops 'Abracadabra' remix featuring Wizkid

Valentine’s Day: Chocolate City announces special playlist for Love & Chocolate campaign

Valentine’s Day: Chocolate City announces special playlist for "Love & Chocolate" campaign

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

These women have Grammy affiliations

Is Tems really the first Nigerian woman to win a Grammy?

Rapper AKA shot dead in drive-by shooting (Instagram/Akaworldwide)

South African rapper AKA shot dead in Durban

Burna Boy, Asake, Tems

Burna Boy, Asake, Tems, Black Sherif win Soundcity MVP awards 2023 [See Full Winners List]

Flavour, Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, Lagbaja, Simi

Top 10 male and female duets in the Nigerian music Industry since 2000