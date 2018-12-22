The special three day Rhythm Unplugged music festival kicked off gloriously on Friday night, December 21, 2018.

The event sponsored by Pepsi alongside Baba Ijebu and put together by Flytime Promotions was held at the Convention centre of the Eko Hotel and Suites is one that will not be forgotten in a hurry by music fans who had gathered from across the continent.

Boasting a galaxy of the biggest names, the opening night of the festival which was preceded by a well lit red carpet witnessed opening performances from the likes of Jeff Akoh, Igwe Tupac, Tolani Otedola, 'Able God' star, Chinko Ekun and Victor AD who has had a great year performing his break out single, 'Wetin We Gain.'

There was also rib-cracking comedy from the likes of MC Pencil, MC Acapella and the host, Bovi while DJ Neptune and DJ Obi handled the music wheels.

As the event continued, other artists who delivered impressive sets amidst loud roars and cheers was street king, Slimcase, Ex BBNaija Housemate, Bisola who premiered her brand new single, 'Controller' and along with her dancers proved every bit of the star she is.

MI Abaga later took to the stage where the veteran rapper ran through a number of his hit records from 'Action Film', 'Undisputed Champion', 'Anoti', 'Bullion Van', 'Bad Belle' and 'Beef' to the wild excitement of the crowd who rapped along with him and in closing his set, he introduced his brother Jesse Jagz on stage who also belted some fan favorites.

In between the performances, there were also draws that saw the emergence of two iPhone X winners courtesy Pepsi and a 2.5M cash prize winner courtesy Baba Ijebu.

This on-stage journey later witnessed more performances from the likes of DJ Cuppy, Ikorodu Boiz, Sasha and new sensation, Teni, who had the entire hall singing to 'Case.'

The show which was packaged to bring the best of energy and good vibes to concertgoers as the year comes to a close came to an end in the early hours of Saturday morning with epic performances from Tiwa Savage, Falz, Reekado Banks, DMW's Davido and Mayorkun toto the absolute relish of the thoroughly entertained audience.

The second day of the festival will feature international artists including Grammy Award winner, Bobby Brown and Bel Biv Devoe, which will hold on Saturday night, December 22nd.