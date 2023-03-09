ADVERTISEMENT
Rexxie drops highly anticipated sophomore album 'Big Time'

Adeayo Adebiyi
Rexxie - 'Big Time'


Artist: Rexxie

Album Title: Big Time

Genre: Afro-pop, Amapiano, Street-hop, Street-pop

Date of Release: March 9th, 2023

Producers: (Track 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 10, 11, 12 - Rexxie), (Track 1, 7, 10, 12 - T-Boy Da Flame), (Track 2 - Nihpkeyz), (Track 5 - Loudaaa), (Track 6 - Producer X), (Track 8 - Don Xiah), (Track 9 - 4 Play)



Length: 36 minute 18 seconds

Features: 20 - Lojay, Runtown, Minz, Berri Tiga, Sarkodie, Teni, NSG, Naira Marley, Backroadgee, Skiibi, Wizkid, Zinoleesky, Zlatan, Busiswa, L.A.X, Shasie, Ajebo Hustlers, Alpha P, Azanti

Label: Hitlabx/Dvpper

Details/Takeaway: Grammy winning producer Rexxie enters the next phase of his career has he taps trusted hitmakers for a compilation with which he intends to continuing dictating the Street-hop while crossing over to larger soundscapes.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

