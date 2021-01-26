On January 24, 2021, Nigerian hitmaker, Rexxie became the new cover artist for the 'Africa Now' playlist on Apple Music.

He also had a conversation with Nigerian artist, Cuppy on Africa Now Radio on Apple Music.

Here is how the conversation went down;

Rexxie on the meaning of 'KPK'

"‘KPK' is a short form for 'Ko Por Ke.’ It means, ‘Is it not plenty?' So when you say, 'Talo so, Ko Por Ke’ you're saying, ’Who said it's not plenty?' So you're telling yourself, you're saying, 'Who said I'm not plenty?' Man I'm plenty 'OPP, O Por pa' 'OPG O Por gan.' I'm very very plenty."

Rexxie on working with Mohbad

"I worked with Mohbad for a while, we've dropped some songs together, so I understand the kind of music he wants to put out there. I understand the kind of angle he's coming from. I can't wait for them to hear…"

Rexxie on producers now realising the need for recognition

Cuppy enthused that, "I've always felt like producers and DJs, we were always behind the scenes. I mean, for you as a Nigerian artist, do you agree that it's only now we're getting the recognition we deserve?"

Rexxie replies: "I believe it's only now we are realizing that we deserve the recognition."

You can play 'KPK below;