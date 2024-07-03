ADVERTISEMENT
Rema makes history as 'Calm Down' surpasses 2 billion Spotify streams

Adeayo Adebiyi

'Calm Down' became the first song by an African artist to surpass 2 billion Spotify streams.

In another landmark feat, his mega-hit single 'Calm Down' has now surpassed 2 billion streams on Spotify making it by far the most streamed song by an African artist on the platform.

The 2 billion mark was achieved by both versions of the singles with the original surpassing 590M streams and the Selena Gomez remix crossing 1.410B streams in what is a monumental feat.

In 2023, Rema's 'Calm Down' with Selena Gomez became the first Afrobeats single to surpass 1B streams on Spotify in what was a monumental moment for Nigerian and African music.

Rema's latest feat sees him add to the several records she has set with 'Calm Down' including the Guinness World Record for being the first ever NO. 1 song on the MENA chart.

Among the other records set by 'Calm Down' includes the highest peak (#3) for a song by a Nigerian artist on the Billboard Hot 100 and the longest charting song (over 52 weeks) by a Nigerian artist on the chart.

Rema has kicked off his 2024 on a high note with the release of 'Benin Boys' his collaboration with fellow Benin city star Shallipopi which debuted at NO. 1 on TurnTable Top 100.

