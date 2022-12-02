Details: On Thursday, 1st December 2022 Rema's 'Calm Down' received a Gold certification from the RIAA after selling over 500,000 copies in the US.
Rema's 'Calm Down' receives Gold certification in the United States
Nigerian Afrobeats star Rema has joined the exclusive league of Nigerian artists who have earned Gold certification in the United States.
The single was released on February 10th, 2022 as one of the lead singles off Rema's debut album 'Raves and Roses' and it went on to enjoy wide reception.
'Calm Down' would eventually get a Selena Gomez remix which further propelled the song to fame internationally and earned it a Billboard Hot 100.
'Calm Down' has surpassed a billion streams across all platforms. The international hit single is the second most streamed music video on YouTube Nigeria in 2022 and the 9th most streamed song on Spotify Nigeria in 2022
With 'Calm Down' earning an RIAA Gold certification, Rema joins Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, CKay, and Tems as Nigerian artists with certifications in the United States.
